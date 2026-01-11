Thurman, a former WBA and WBC welterweight champion, has framed the matchup as an opportunity to return to a more aggressive style. Now 37, he said he plans to move away from the boxing oriented approach he has used in recent appearances and lean instead on power shots, particularly to the body, which he believes will be effective against the taller champion.

The fight would mark Thurman’s first title appearance since moving up to junior middleweight. His recent activity has been limited, with only two fights in the last seven years. Injuries and extended layoffs slowed his career after an active early run that included several knockout wins on premium television.

That inactivity has fueled criticism around the title shot, with some fans questioning whether Thurman has done enough at this stage of his career to warrant a championship opportunity. The matchup has also drawn attention because Fundora is coming off an injury layoff of his own, adding uncertainty to the timing and form of both fighters.

During a recent video appearance, Thurman spoke openly about returning to what he described as his original identity as a puncher. He said he believes Fundora has not consistently faced opponents who committed to the body and suggested that sustained pressure there could change the shape of the fight.

The appearance also doubled as a promotional moment, with Thurman unveiling merchandise tied to the bout while continuing to talk up a knockout outcome. While the fight remains officially unscheduled, Thurman has continued to speak as though the matchup is still on track for early next year.

For now, the bout remains a rescheduled title fight without a confirmed date, with both fighters using media appearances to outline expectations while waiting for formal confirmation.