“We signed him for just one fight. That’s all we’re talking about here,” Shapiro said. “Of course, we hope eventually he’ll fight in our Zuffa Boxing series, exclusively on Paramount+, but for now, this is just one fight.”

Zuffa has outlined two tracks for its boxing venture: a year-long series tied to Paramount+, and a handful of standalone super fights staged each year with its Saudi partner, SELA. Benn has been identified for the latter. He is not attached to the regular series. He is not being rolled out as a foundational roster addition. He has been slotted into a single premium date in 2026.

That tempers the idea that Benn’s departure from Eddie Hearn signals a long-term promotional shift. Hearn stood by him through the failed PED tests and the suspension fallout. The move to Dana White’s orbit looked, on the surface, like a clean break and a new chapter. In practice, it is closer to a targeted booking.

“This story has taken on a life of its own,” Shapiro said. “That’s largely because Eddie Hearn is stirring the pot in a very fictional way. As you know, our partner in Zuffa Boxing is SELA. They’re the financial backer of the entity. Beyond the year-long series of fight cards that will appear exclusively on Paramount+, we’ve described again and again on these calls and at conferences that we plan to stage approximately two to four superfights per year. Canelo [Alvarez]-[Terence] Crawford being an example, some of which TKO will promote and or sell the media rights for of course, incremental fees.

Shapiro’s comments also make clear that Zuffa sees Benn as a super fight asset rather than a development project. The plan is to stage approximately two to four marquee events per year. Benn fits into one of those slots. What comes after that fight has not been defined.

That leaves Benn in an interesting position. If the 2026 super fight succeeds, competitively and commercially, he remains a movable headline act. He would not need to tie himself to a series structure. His value would sit in his ability to headline another major event, wherever the best offer appears.

For Benn to transition into Zuffa’s regular series, the terms would need to change. Either a long-term contract would have to match super fight money. As it stands, there is little reason for him to trade one premium booking for exclusivity.