Katie Taylor Sets Final Fight in Dublin

The 39-year-old confirmed to RTÉ Sport that she intends to fight once more on Irish soil before stepping away. Croke Park remains the preferred venue, though Aviva Stadium and the 3Arena are alternatives if terms cannot be reached.

“We’re still trying to figure the details out but I do having one more fight this year. It’s kind of like my retirement fight. It has been an amazing journey, the whole lot of it, over these last 20 years.

Taylor’s résumé does not require embellishment. Olympic gold in 2012. Undisputed champion at 135 pounds. Then undisputed again at 140. She headlined Madison Square Garden and filled arenas in London. She fought champions in their prime and accepted rematches without hesitation, most notably the trilogy with Amanda Serrano that defined this stage of her career.

Her style has always relied on disciplined footwork and tight combinations in close quarters. Even as the rounds have grown more demanding, she has maintained punch volume and balance under pressure. The Serrano fights showed she could still hold pace when exchanges stretched late.

The WBC has already placed her as Champion in Recess, with Sandy Ryan holding the active belt. The WBA lists an interim champion. Once Taylor retires officially, the titles will settle permanently around the remaining contenders.

“I just want to fight in Dublin to end my career. Obviously we’re still hoping for Croke Park, we’re hanging on to a bit of hope that it can happen. If it doesn’t happen there are plenty of options there.”

“Fighting my last fight in our most iconic arena, how special would that be? I think it would be absolutely remarkable if I was able to do that. I’m not sure if it is going to happen or not.

“Either way, I’ll be ending my career here and I’m very, very excited about that.”

The final opponent has not been named. The location will define the night more than the matchup. Taylor’s objective is clear: finish at home, on a stage that reflects the scale of what she built.

“Irish people have been so amazing to me throughout my whole career,” she said. “It means so much to me. I’m just so grateful for that support and so grateful to be Irish.”

When she steps away, the titles will continue moving. What will not be replaced is the role she held at the top of the division for more than a decade.