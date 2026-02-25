Alexis Rocha will face Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. in a welterweight fight on March 14 in Anaheim, according to sources cited by Mike Coppinger.
The bout is set for the undercard of Arnold Barboza Jr. vs Kenneth Sims at Honda Center.
Rocha enters ranked #6 at welterweight by The Ring. The 26-year-old was originally scheduled to rematch Raul Curiel earlier this year, but that fight was scrapped in January after Rocha was hospitalized during his weight cut.
The cancellation forced a reset in Rocha’s schedule. He now returns against a former world champion, moving up in weight.
Diaz, who previously held a junior lightweight world title, is coming off a close decision loss to Regis Prograis in a 140-pound bout. The loss dropped him further from title contention at junior welterweight, and the move to 147 pounds offers a fresh opportunity.
The matchup gives Rocha a recognizable name opponent as he works to solidify his position in the welterweight rankings. Diaz, meanwhile, attempts to reestablish himself in a new division.
The card will be headlined by Barboza’s welterweight debut against Sims.
More details regarding the broadcast and full undercard lineup are expected to be announced.
