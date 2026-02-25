Rocha enters ranked #6 at welterweight by The Ring. The 26-year-old was originally scheduled to rematch Raul Curiel earlier this year, but that fight was scrapped in January after Rocha was hospitalized during his weight cut.

The cancellation forced a reset in Rocha’s schedule. He now returns against a former world champion, moving up in weight.

Diaz, who previously held a junior lightweight world title, is coming off a close decision loss to Regis Prograis in a 140-pound bout. The loss dropped him further from title contention at junior welterweight, and the move to 147 pounds offers a fresh opportunity.

The matchup gives Rocha a recognizable name opponent as he works to solidify his position in the welterweight rankings. Diaz, meanwhile, attempts to reestablish himself in a new division.

The card will be headlined by Barboza’s welterweight debut against Sims.

More details regarding the broadcast and full undercard lineup are expected to be announced.