“Watched the Ryan Garcia fight, thought it was a great performance, want a chance at becoming two-weight world champion, I’ll be waiting, battle of the pretty boys baby,” Kelly wrote on X.

Strictly as a business move, the logic is clear. Ryan represents a bigger payday than anyone else at 154, and a UK setting would offer Kelly the same home comforts he had in Newcastle. The hurdle for Garcia is the jump in weight. Moving up two divisions immediately after finding success at 147 is a tall order, particularly against an opponent who relies on movement and clinching to dictate a slower tempo.

Kelly took the IBF belt on January 31 by majority decision over Bakhram Murtazaliev in Newcastle, but the atmosphere in the arena suggested a different story. Throughout the fight, Kelly relied on circling and clinching while landing sporadic single shots, struggling to keep a pressing Murtazaliev at bay. The outcome remained in doubt until the final bell, and the mixed reaction from the crowd as the scores were announced only emphasized how narrow the win really was.

One British judge turned in a rare 10-10 score for the 12th round, a scorecard rarely seen in a world title fight. The remaining two officials split that final frame 10-9 for each man. Those razor-thin differences proved vital in a result that many ringside felt could have favored Murtazaliev.

Given the circumstances, Kelly’s call for Garcia feels like a reach. Whether Garcia finds any value in taking the bait is a different story.