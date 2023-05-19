Katie Taylor, Chantelle Cameron Weigh In: Taylor 139.7, Cameron 139.7

Today in Dublin, Ireland, Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron both weighed-in ahead of tomorrow night’s historic world title clash. The first fight ever in women’s boxing history to pit undisputed champion against undisputed champion, Taylor Vs. Cameron is absolutely huge in Ireland, and elsewhere.

Undisputed lightweight champ Taylor, 22-0(6) is moving up in weight to challenge undisputed light-welterweight champ Cameron, 17-0(8). Not only are both fighters unbeaten, and not only are they both undisputed world champions, but Taylor and Cameron are both of the utter belief that they will get the win tomorrow night when they clash at the 3Arena in Dublin.

Here are the official weights:

36 year old Taylor came in at 139.7 pounds, while 31 year old Cameron tipped-in at exactly the same weight at 139.7. Both ladies look to be in utterly magnificent physical condition, as one would of course expect. This one really could prove to the the Fight of the Year. Both women of course deserve a ton of respect for putting it all on the line the way they are, for daring to be great. Taylor for sure could have played it safe and stayed at 135 and got herself another fight after the rematch with Amanda Serrano fell through due to an injury picked up by Serrano. But this is not Taylor’s style, and we fans have to thank the Irish superstar as well as Northampton’s Cameron for giving us this fight.

There has been no silly trash-talk ahead of this fight, no childish insults, no poor sportsmanship. The fight doesn’t and never did need it, it was always going to sell. As has been pointed out in a few boxing articles, this fight, made with little to no fuss, has shamed some of the male fighters (who shall remain nameless), male fighters who have failed to work out a deal and give us the fights we want (the current heavyweight division proving especially frustrating and disappointing for boxing fans right now).

Taylor and Cameron went face-to-face after today’s weigh-in, as is the custom, yet there was no pushing or shoving, only mutual respect. Tomorrow’s fight seems like a can’t miss battle! But who wins?

Pick: Taylor has to dig as deep as she ever has, if not more so, to win a close, perhaps debatable decision.