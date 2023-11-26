David Benavidez: “Give Me Canelo!”

If ever there was a fight that has to happen due to the fans, and now fellow fighters, calling for it, in fact demanding it, it is one between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez. Benavidez has been calling for a shot at the Mexican superstar for a long time now, and last night, in smashing an undefeated, somewhat avoided Demetrius Andrade to a sixth round defeat, “Mexican Monster” Benavidez only strengthened his claim to be more than deserving of getting what he wants.

Benavidez, who improved to 28-0(24) with last night’s impressive and exciting stoppage win over Andrade, now 32-1(19), looked strong and powerful in scoring a knockdown in round four, and then forcing “Boo Boo” to retire after the end of the sixth round in Las Vegas. Benavidez pretty much devoured Andrade, not allowing the skilled southpaw to do his thing. Benavidez retained his WBC interim belt at 168 pounds, and he called out 33 year old Canelo (again) post-fight.

“I think I just solidified myself as a dominant force here,” a victorious Benavidez said. “I just reminded everyone who the real champion at 168 is. Who wants to see me versus Canelo? Just give me the fight that we all want to see. Who wants to see Benavidez versus Canelo?”

To answers Benavidez’ question – we ALL want to see him get it on with Canelo. But will Canelo agree to the fight? If not, why not? Benavidez is clearly and obviously THE fight for Canelo in 2024, in May. Not only would it almost certainly result in a great action fight, with the styles of the two men gelling ever so well, it would also be a big fight, a super fight.

And it’s not just the fans who want to see Canelo fight Benavidez. Fellow fighters are also calling for the fight with passion.

“Please give that man a Canelo showdown, and don’t tell me he doesn’t ‘deserve’ one,” former champ Jamell Herring wrote on social media.

“Dude is a killer for sure,” Shakur Stevenson posted in regard to Benavidez.

“Benavidez is a problem,” Danny Garcia posted.

Benavidez, at age 26, is an in-his-prime beast of a fighter, one who has shown he is willing to face the best opposition and the tricky opponents, and in doing so and overcoming, Benavidez will continue to be the number-one name Canelo Alvarez hears and is asked about until he fights him.

Simply put, Canelo, 60-2-2(39) doesn’t have a choice. He has to fight Benavidez, if not next, then some time in 2024. If he doesn’t, the fans won’t ever let him forget about it.