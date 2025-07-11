Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3: Catch-Weight Clear, Rivalry in New York Tonight

Female stars, indeed intense rivals, Katie Taylor, 24-1(6) and Amanda Serrano, 47-3-1(31) have both made weight with no problems ahead of tonight’s eagerly looked forward to trilogy fight in New York. Both women came in slightly under the agreed catch-weight of 136 pounds, with unified super-lightweight champion Taylor tipping-in at 135.8 pounds, and with challenger Serrano coming in at 136 pounds even.

The catch-weight was agreed to, although Taylor’s unified belts at 140 pounds will indeed be on the line in a few hours’ time. Both women are in superb physical shape, as was to be expected, and both women are supremely confident of victory. Taylor as we know is currently 2-0 over Serrano, and most fans and experts see another desperately close, nip-and-tuck fight taking place tonight.

Weight Results Set the Stage for Trilogy Finale

39 year old Taylor, who might not have too long left in the sport before she retires, has said tonight’s fight is the “highlight” of her career.

“It’s going to be an iconic night, we’ve put on two iconic fights already,” Taylor said to the Independent after weighing-in. “Amanda is a fantastic champion, we have a lot of respect toward each other.”

Can Serrano Finally Turn the Tide Against Taylor?

While there is certainly plenty of mutual respect between the Irish star and the Puerto Rican hero, there is also some bad blood, at least on the part of 36 year old Serrano, who has said far more than once that she feels she was deliberately headbutted by Taylor in their second fight and that the butts caused the terrible cuts she suffered in the rematch. Serrano is adamant she won the rematch but was robbed by the judges.

Tonight’s fight looks likely to go down to the wire also, and another close, perhaps debatable decision is very possible. But the action promises to be red hot, thrilling and memorable.

It will be round-21 in a few hours from now.

Pick: Taylor to again pip Serrano on the cards. Might we see the best fight of the three tonight?