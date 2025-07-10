Taylor vs. Serrano Trilogy: Can Amanda Get The Nod?

This Friday night, live streaming on Netflix from the world-famous Madison Square Garden Arena, the trilogy takes place between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Both fights have more than lived up to the hype, and this boxing podcaster sees no reason the third installment of this rivalry won’t be a banger once again.

One can make an argument for Amanda Serrano getting the nod in at least one of these entertaining engagements. You can possibly even say a draw would be fair as well. Regardless of Katie Taylor getting decisions in back-to-back scraps, Amanda Serrano is a slight favorite heading into the trilogy.

As a long-time boxing fan, this modern generation of fandom loves to scream robbery any chance they get. Maybe it’s the social media climate we live in, and people are just trying to garner attention. Regardless the rule of thumb is a competitive closely fought bout can’t be labeled as a robbery. That said, I do think Katie Taylor got the benefit of the doubt in general. In the first go round, Taylor did well out of the gate, but it didn’t take long for Serrano to pile up the rounds through 6 frames. Rounds 7 to 9, Taylor made a run, no doubt about it. It was the tenth round given to Taylor by all three judges that was a head-scratcher.

It appeared the harder punches were landed by Serrano. And yes, the judges score round by round, but in a tight fight, when a fighter is hurt as badly as Taylor was, it’s hard not to see a draw or outright win for Amanda. The second affair was a bit more back and forth as far as the rounds go. Judging a fight is subjective, and to an extent, so are compubox punch stats. In fight one, according to Compustat, Serrano edged Taylor 173-147, with Katie landing at a 39 percent clip to Amanda’s almost 28 percent.

We must admit the stats can be misleading or, at times, not all that accurate, depending on the angles. That said, in the rematch, Serrano landed 324 punches to Taylor’s 217, and this time, Amanda had a 44 to 41 landing percentage. Again, these stats are not the be-all end-all, just a sampling to help sort the outcome for a close round or close fight overall. What these punch stats do tell us is be ready for another outstanding display of skill and will.

Katie is a very live dog, no matter how you or I scored these two wars. Currently, Taylor is sitting around +120 to +143, whereas Serrano is a –150 to –175 favorite. Great boxing mind John Einreinhofer has a regular segment on The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast. He suggested putting a flyer out on a stoppage for Friday’s main event. Serrano by KO is at least +500 and over +600 on some sites. Taylor is around a +800 for a knockout. It’s worth a flyer with a little money down, but my prediction is a decision victory. So, my betting advice is Serrano –108 or Taylor +191 by decision.

My Official Prediction is Amanda Serrano by Majority Decision.

PODCAST LINK: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rope-a-dope-radio-podcast/id1794655742?i=1000716415564

Side Note: On DAZN PPV for Saturday, My Picks are Sheeraz, Stevenson, Morrell, & Puello.

