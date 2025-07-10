Edgar Berlanga Goes At Oscar De La Hoya At Final Presser; Throws Wig And Women’s Underwear At Him (But Oscar Gets The Last Laugh)

We have, over the years, more recent years if we’re honest, seen some bizarre press conferences go down, either before or after a big fight. But earlier today in New York, we sure witnessed a wild one. Ahead of Saturday night’s duel-header between Shakur Stevenson and William Zepeda, and Edgar Berlanga and Hamazah Sheeraz, Berlanga really went into overdrive – but not in an effort at getting to his ring foe, but at getting at promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

Berlanga vs. De La Hoya Confrontation

Now, as fans may recall, Berlanga recently declared how he would slap De La Hoya the next time he saw him. De La Hoya, taking to social media, “dared” Berlanga to follow through with his threat.

Wig Thrown at De La Hoya

Well, just moments ago in New York, Berlanga didn’t slap De La Hoya, but he sure did insult him verbally. Also, Berlanga actually threw a woman’s wig at De La Hoya, and he called him a “stripper.” Berlanga was, of course, referring, quite cheaply, to the infamous photos of De La Hoya that pictured him in drag, these having come out back in 2007. De La Hoya was going through a tough time back then, but Berlanga didn’t care today.

However, Berlanga, who really should be focused on his ring opponent, not on a former fighter, all-time great who is now a promoter, really did let loose with some foul language and some nasty insults today.

“Do you remember this?” Berlanga said as he threw a woman’s wig at De La Hoya.

Berlanga’s Trash Talk Backfires

“First of all, sit down,” De La Hoya shot back. “You have no world titles. Let me put them on now! I’ve got some right here for you. Listen to me, this guy is not even Puerto Rican! Show me your Puerto Rican passport. I’m more Puerto Rican than you. Your jewellery is as fake as your wins.”

Berlanga continued calling De La Hoya names, but it is fair to say that Berlanga’s attempt at making De La Hoya look bad failed, with the majority of the laughs instead coming his way. And again, Berlanga should be focused on Sheeraz and nobody else that this point – certainly not on a former fighter who would have, and let’s get it straight, kicked his ass had he fought him in his prime.

But Edgar Berlanga sure does know how to liven up a presser. Now, will he win or will he lose against Sheeraz on Saturday?