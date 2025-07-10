Roy Jones Responds To Floyd Mayweather's “Subliminal Message”.... “It Worked! You Want To Prove You're Better Than Me?”

As fans may recall, just a few days ago, seemingly in response to fellow great Roy Jones’s take on how a fight between a prime Sugar Ray Leonard and a prime Floyd Mayweather would have gone – with Jones stating on Andre Ward’s boxing podcast that Sugar would have beaten Money – Mayweather put out a video that depicted himself sat before a TV watching footage of Jones being KO’d at various times in his career.

It was referred to by fight fans as a “silent clap back” from Mayweather. Some liked it, others felt it was a disrespectful move from one great to another. For Jones, in his dazzling prime, was equally as special as Mayweather was in his, perhaps more so. But that’s a whole different article.

Can Mayweather Really Leave Retirement to Respond?

Now, Jones has responded to Mayweather’s response to his breakdown of a mythical Leonard-Mayweather fight. Speaking with FightHype, Jones basically called for Mayweather to come out of retirement and fight him, this if Floyd wants to “prove you’re better than me.”

“People have issues, and people have opinions,” Jones said in the short video. “That’s cool. I got opinions and I’m allowed to speak my opinion. And if somebody was trying to send me a subliminal message, it worked. Because you want to prove that you’re better than me, I’m always ready – wide open. Ready to go. Just call me.”

Would a Jones vs Mayweather Exhibition Live Up to the Hype?

So, could we see a clash of all-time greats who, some years past their best, still carry a grudge? Mayweather seems to have lit a fire under Jones with his recent footage video, and now we will see if Floyd takes Roy up on his offer and does indeed call him.

We have of course seen both greats active in exhibition bouts not too long ago, and perhaps one between the two would prove to be something worth seeing. Maybe.

For sure, Mayweather managed to sting Jones’s pride, and Jones has responded the only way he knows how. Jones, even at age 56, is still a fighter.