Eddy Reynoso Denies Involvement in Failed Drug Tests Amid Rising Suspicion

Eddy Reynoso Releases Statement On “Cheat” Claims: “I Support Drug Testing And Clean Boxing”

It’s fair to say that the heat has been on Mexican boxing trainer Eddy Reynoso just recently. With a number of his fighters failing a drugs test – Jaime Munguia being the latest to do so – Reynoso and his camp have been under scrutiny. Things looked even worse earlier this week, this when Francisco Rodriguez was reported to have failed a drugs test after his fight with Galal Yafai. Soon enough, people were looking into whether or not Reynoso was tied with Rodriguez.

Reynoso took to social media in an effort at adamantly proving his innocence. What’s more, Reynoso says he did not train Rodriguez for his fight with Yafai, this a fight the Mexican flyweight initially won on points but then failed the drugs test. Reynoso says he only met Rodriguez in person the other day.

Can Reynoso Exit the Drug-Test Crosshairs?

“Given the recent comments and speculations about my relationship with boxer Francisco “Chihuas” Rodriguez, it is pertinent to make the following clear: First and foremost, I am not Francisco’s coach or manager, whom I had the pleasure of meeting in person just yesterday,” Reynoso stated. “I had no participation of any kind in that fight, nor was I present at it, therefore I will not comment on it. To Francisco, all our support, and that he may overcome this obstacle. I consider it unfair that for appearing in a photo supporting Francisco Rodriguez, they want to hold me responsible for situations outside of my work.”

Reynoso went on to state that he is a person who is very much in favour of drug testing in the sport and that he is absolutely a clean trainer.

“In my position as a trainer or manager, I have nothing to do with my fighters’ nutrition plans,” Reynoso continued. “I don’t cook for the fighters, I don’t buy their food, I don’t give them supplements, I don’t recommend supplements, and I certainly don’t give them banned substances. I support drug testing and clean boxing, and I hope that everyone I work with shares the same values.”

So, will this heartfelt statement succeed in putting an end to all the rife speculation regarding Reynoso and his camp? Probably not. But it must be stressed that Reynoso, whatever you may think of him as far as his other fighters, did not have anything to do with Francisco Rodriguez’ fight with Yafai.