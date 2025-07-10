Oscar De La Hoya vs. Edgar Berlanga: Press Conference Showdown

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya says Edgar Berlanga isn’t mentally ready for his fight against Hamzah Sheeraz on Saturday night after he riled him up with criticism during today’s final press conference.

Berlanga’s Fishnet Stunt Backfires

Edgar (23-1, 18 KOs) was asking for trouble when he stopped talking about his headliner against Sheeraz and pulled out a bag containing fishnet stockings and panties. Edgar then waved the items at Oscar, demanding that he strip for him.

This attempt to shame De La Hoya for wearing fishnets one night while messing around with a beautiful woman backfired. De La Hoya lashed out, telling Berlanga he’s never won a world title, and demanding he show his passport to prove he’s Puerto Rican. He’d used his parents’ identity as Puerto Rican as his own, but he was born in New York. In other words, Berlanga was posing as something he’s not.

“We’ve been having a beef back and forth because I criticized his victory parade after he lost against Canelo,” said Oscar De La Hoya to the Ring Magazine channel, talking about Edgar Berlanga. “So, the trash talker he is and loud mouth he is, he brought up that crap from 15 years ago. Whatever. It’s all good to me. I’m rich. I can do whatever I want.”

It’s not just the parade that has made Berlanga salty. It’s De La Hoya questioning his Puerto Rican status, saying he doesn’t belong in the main event, which is true. There are better fighters on the undercard of Saturday’s event at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.

Berlanga’s Mental State Questioned

“I feel that Berlanga is not mentally stable. So, what I had to do was rattle him. Those are the mind games, baby. I’ve been in this game forever. Look, I’m a fighter first, and a promoter second. Today, I had to be a fighter first and a promoter second. But I was ready. If Berlanga came at me, I would be ready. Guess what? Berlanga has a tough test in front of him because his head is all over the place now,” said De La Hoya.