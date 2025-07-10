Taylor – Serrano 3: Katie Taylor Says She’s Sick Of The “Whining” From Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano never backed down in either of her two epic, brilliant fights (see wars) with fellow female star Katie Taylor. Nor did Taylor back down or back up an inch over the course of those 20 sensational rounds of fighting. But Serrano has also not backed down one bit on her claim that she won both fights, that she was denied victory only by the scoring judges who got it wrong.

Heading into Friday night’s trilogy fight, Taylor has said that while she has been quiet before, she now wants it to be know that she has had enough of the “whining” from Serrano and her camp. Taylor, who said at the final presser that “opinions are opinions but facts are facts,” pointed to the fact that she is 2-0 over Serrano.

Taylor, 24-1(6) went on to speak with RTE Sport, in which she made it clear she has had enough of Serrano’s excuses and her insistence that she in fact deserved the win in both fights, the second one in particular; with Serrano, who was badly cut in the fight, also claiming Taylor used deliberate headbutts to cause the damage.

Enough with the Complaints—Taylor Tells Serrano to Step Up

“There’s been a lot of complaining and a lot of whining from the other team about the decisions and about the headbutts, about whatever, I think enough is enough,” Taylor said. “I have no problem speaking my mind when I need to; a lot of the time I choose to stay silent, but there’s a time to stay silent and a time to speak up and this is my time to speak up.”

Will Serrano Finally Shut the Doubters Up?

Taylor is adamant she fought fairly in both fights (see wars) and that she is only interested in how the three judges at ringside score her fights. Serrano will likely, to her dying day, claim she was hard done by in the two fights. Now, though, Serrano of Puerto Rico has a shot at putting things right for herself and getting the big win.

“If she knew she was the dictator and the champion, she would never have accepted the challenge or shook my hand on it, but it is what it is,” Serrano, 47-3-1(31) said.

But Taylor has granted Serrano a third fight, and now, as we fans brace ourselves for another brutal battle, it will again be a case of may the best woman win on Friday night. At stake will be Taylor’s unified 140 pound titles. And so much more.