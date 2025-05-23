Taylor vs. Serrano 3 just got nastier — Marshall vs. Green, Cameron vs. Camara, and Ali return as MVP builds all-women’s war at Madison Square Garden

Most Valuable Promotions and Netflix are cranking the volume to 11 on Friday, July 11, with a history-making all-women’s championship card at Madison Square Garden, live to over 300 million Netflix subscribers worldwide (7:00 p.m. local / 7:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. UK). In a brutal new twist, Savannah Marshall and Shadasia Green will unify the IBF and WBO super middleweight titles on the same main card headlined by the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy.

We’re talking five world title fights, three undisputed champions, and five of Boxrec’s top ten pound-for-pound women on one bill.

Marshall vs. Green leads savage main card — and Cameron, Scotney, Baumgardner all bring heat

Savannah Marshall (13-1, 10 KOs) vs. Shadasia Green (14-1, 11 KOs) is pure violence. Both can bang. Both are champions. And they hate losing. “I’m beaming,” Marshall said. Green? She’s not smiling: “She’ll bring the best out of me.”

That’s not all. Alycia Baumgardner defends her undisputed super featherweight crown against undefeated WBA interim champ Jennifer Miranda. Ellie Scotney and Yamileth Mercado are smashing belts together at 122. It’s undisputed this, unified that — real belts, real resumes, real risk.

Oh, and Chantelle Cameron? She’s back. The former undisputed queen at 140 takes on Jessica Camara in a high-stakes WBC interim title fight. Cameron says MSG is a dream. Camara calls it a war. One’s trying to reclaim her throne. The other’s trying to take it by force.

Ramla Ali returns, Thorslund vs. Metcalf heats up, and Thibeault breaks the rules

Ramla Ali’s back after a long reset. She faces Brazil’s Lila Furtado in an 8-rounder she’s calling a statement. Ali’s got a new team, new fire, and says she’s here to “keep her place among the elite.”

The undercard isn’t sleeping either. Dina Thorslund and Shurretta Metcalf unify at bantamweight, while Canadian Olympian Tamm Thibeault takes on Mary Casamassa under men’s rules — three-minute rounds, no exceptions. MVP’s not tiptoeing. They’re swinging for the sport’s throat.

This isn’t just a fight night. It’s a blueprint for what boxing should be. No fluff. No circus. Just world-class women throwing hands in the world’s most iconic venue.

Event Info

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. local / 7:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 a.m. UK

Broadcaster: LIVE globally on Netflix

Tickets: On sale now via Ticketmaster

Main Fight Info

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano III – 10 rounds, undisputed super lightweight championship

Savannah Marshall vs. Shadasia Green – 10 rounds, IBF & WBO super middleweight title unification

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Jennifer Miranda – 10 rounds, undisputed super featherweight championship

Ellie Scotney vs. Yamileth Mercado – 10 rounds, unified super bantamweight championship

Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica Camara – 10 rounds, WBC interim super lightweight championship

Ramla Ali vs. Lila Furtado – 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Preliminary Card