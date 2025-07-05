18 Year Old Heavyweight Leo Atang Wins His Pro Debut In Quick Fashion, Stops Milen Paunov In A Round – Boxing Results

Tonight, on the undercard of the Jack Catterall-Harlem Eubank fight in Manchester, heavyweight debutant Leo Atang scored a blisteringly quick stoppage win over Bulgaria’s Milen Paunov.

Next Anthony Joshua?

18-year-old Atang, who was recently signed up by Eddie Hearn and Matchroom and has already been called “the next Anthony Joshua,” showed his power in the left hand, and before long, 41-year-old Paunov was down on the canvas.

It was Atang’s bodywork that proved most painful for the visiting fighter. Down but showing some heart by getting back up, Paunov was under more fire, and third man Steve Gray opted to do the right thing in waving the one-sided fight off. The time was 2:29 for the opening session. Atang, who has now got the nerves and the butterflies of his pro debut out of the way, can be expected to have an active first year in the sport. Paunov is now 7-16(5).

Fast, athletic, and powerful, the teenager from York, North Yorkshire, really does look to have a big future ahead of him.

Atang, who had promised a KO win in his debut, admitted later that, yes, he was nervous when entering the ring for tonight’s bout.

Atang’s Debut Nerves & Victory

“The pressure – don’t get me wrong – it’s been a lot, but I’ve embraced it all, enjoyed it all, and hopefully impressed everyone out there tonight,” a victorious Atang said. “I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous – it would be weird if I wasn’t. But I also feel like these nerves definitely helped me in there, they keep you switched on and focused.”

A smiling Hearn also spoke after the quick win his latest signing delivered.

“I believe that is the start of the journey to the world heavyweight championship,” Hearn said. “There’s a long way to go, but I believe he can go all the way.”

Plenty of other people also feel Atang can go all the way. As Hearn said, there is a long way to go, but fighters, especially exceptional fighters, are matched fast these days. Is Leo Atang an exceptional fighter? Maybe. It sure will be fun following his career journey.