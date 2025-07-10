Former Heavyweight Champ Andy Ruiz Looks Great In New Pre-Fight Photo; But Is It Too Late For “The Destroyer?”

Amidst reports that his affiliation in a pizza business has gone south, former heavyweight champ Andy Ruiz has taken to social media to post a photo of himself that seems to depict his intentions of fighting again.

Ruiz, who has often let himself down by coming into a fight overweight, does seem to have, shall we say, cleaned up his act. At least judging by the new photo, this is indeed the case.

Former Champ’s Slimmed-Down Look

The possessor of arguably the fastest pair of hands in the heavyweight division today, Ruiz, 35-2-1(22), says he has been on a diet and that he is a “work in progress” as far as how his new body, his new weight, and his new fitness will go.

“Gotta start now and only eat protein for three weeks. Getting ready before fight camp,” Andy Ruiz wrote, with a seriously slimmed-down photo of himself attached. “Slowly but surely. Work in progress.”

Ruiz’s Weight for Comeback

So, has Ruiz got a next opponent all set, and if so, will he enter the ring at a far lower weight than that which he scaled last time out, when he was held to a draw by behemoth Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller last August? Ruiz stepped into the ring weighing a hefty 274 pounds that night, whereas for his thus far career-best win, the KO of Anthony Joshua, Ruiz came in at 268.

Now, with the clock ticking in his career at age 35, Ruiz must make the best of his new approach while he is still able to do so. For even now, Ruiz, who has a great chin and a deceptive engine to go along with his blurring hands, can still do great things in the division. If he really wants to and is committed to do so, that is.