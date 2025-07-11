Tank Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence – Roach Rematch on the Rocks

In what is bad news for Gervonta “Tank” Davis and, potentially bad news for Lamont Roach, it’s been reported by BroBible that Davis has been arrested for domestic violence, this in South Florida in the early morning hours today. As per a report from Miami-based reporter Andy Slater, Davis was arrested for an incident that took place on Father’s Day.

Apparently, Davis hit his ex-girlfriend on the back of her head and he also slapped her in the face, this causing a cut to her lip. Davis is reported to have argued with the woman, this as his kids were sat in his car, with the WBA lightweight champ saying he no longer wanted to take them and with him asking the woman to remove them from the vehicle.

What This Means for the Roach Rematch

Davis is still in jail at time of writing and he is awaiting a bail hearing. It’s not clear how stiff a sentence Davis could get handed here, or how long this could keep him out of the ring. That talked of (but still not officially announced) return fight with the aforementioned Roach could now be in serious jeopardy.

This is not the first time Davis has been in trouble with the law. In fact, as an ESPN.com article reported back in June of 2023, “Tank” has had numerous run-ins with the law, going back to 2019, when he was arrested for having an altercation with a man at a mall, with Davis then allegedly shoving a policeman. Also, along with other incidents, Davis was involved in a hit-and-run in November of 2020.

In total according to the ESPN.com article, Davis has had no less than a dozen altercations with the law. Again, on how Davis’s latest arrest will affect his ring career we can only speculate right now.