Catterall vs. Eubank: Accidental Head Clash Ends Fight Early as Jack Catterall – Boxing Results

Jack Catterall (31-2, 13 KOs) defeated previously unbeaten Harlem Eubank (21-1, 9 KOs) by a seven-round technical decision to win the IBF Inter-Continental welterweight title on Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

The fight was halted on the advice of the ringside doctor one second into the seventh round due to a big cut that Catterall had suffered in round six from an accidental clash of heads. The time of the stoppage was at 0:01 of round seven.

Technical Decision Victory

There was a lot of missing, grabbing, and wrestling by Eubank, 31, who failed to use his natural power advantage in the fight. Twice, both fighters fell to the canvas after they crashed into each other in clinches.

Catterall, 32, looked slower and weaker with his punches in making his debut at 147. When he did land, there was no power on his shots. He did a lot of retreating when Eubank would attack. It was hard to watch because it had a boring Shakur-esque feel to it.

“I was breaking him down. It was frustrating to have it end. I saw Harlem run straight in with the head,” said Catterall after his win. “I felt frustrated tonight after back-to-back defeats. I needed to win tonight.

“There has to be a rematch. You saw what I was doing in there. We need to run it back right now. I did exactly what I needed to do. They cut the right short. We need to see that again. I was just getting warmed. I was letting my hands go, and I was landing. The referee stopped me from getting the win tonight,” said Eubank.

From what promoter Eddie Hearn was saying, he has no plans on putting Catterall back in with Eubank for a rematch. He wants to line Catterall up for a world title shot. They’re going to go after the IBF title vacated by Jaron Ennis. Catterall will face the winner of the Lewis Crocker vs. Paddy Donovan.

Those two are basically fringe-level fighters in true terms. So, Catterall would have a good chance of beating them. Hearn knows better than to target WBO champion Brian Norman Jr. for Catterall because he punches too hard and would be a nightmare for him.

Hearn Eyes World Title for Catterall

“I wanted to get Jack in that position [to fight for a world title]. We move on for a shot at a world title. We want to try and get Jack Catterall a shot at the world title,” said promoter Eddie Hearn, talking about his fighter Catterall. “Probably not. I think we move on to fight for a world title. We move on now. We’d love to land one of those big names at 147.