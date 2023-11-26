David Benavidez’s performance tonight didn’t impress Jermall Charlo

Jermall Charlo (33-0, 22 KOs) says he wasn’t impressed with the “sloppy” performance put in by David Benavidez with his sixth round stoppage win over Demetrius Andrade (32-1, 19 KOs) last Saturday night at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Although Benavidez (28-0, 23 got the win, he was sloppy with his feet, says Jermall. He didn’t see a lot of big power shots from Benavidez in the fight, but he did notice that he was putting a lot of pressure him on Andrade.

It’s true that Benavidez didn’t look good, mostly because he was facing a gu with so much talent and he wasn’t ready for it.

Jermall didn’t like the way that Andrade stayed on the outside so much, and that didn’t come forward to make a fight of it. Of course, Andrade is 38, fighting in his third weight class, and fighting in a division too big for him.

Charlo said in the post-fight interview that he would like to fight Canelo Alvarez, as he was the one that he was supposed to fight last September, not his twin brother Jermell.

“I really thought Boo Boo was going to outbox him, but his plan was different. I can’t go in there and fight for him,” said Jermall Charlo at the post-fight press conference reacting to David Benavidez’s win over Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade in the main event tonight.

“He stayed on the outside for too long, and he never pushed David back. To me, the feet was very sloppy on both of the fighters. They did a lot of clashing. I look at boxing like the dominating shot.

“I didn’t really see crazy dominating shots. I did see David put a lot of pressure on Boo Boo. Not to take nothing away from David’s win. He did awesome, but I wasn’t crazy impressed by him. It was a good fight though.

“Pick me,” said Jermall on what message he has for Canelo Alvarez. “I know y’all saw him fight my twin, but it’s a whole different twin when they fight me. I’m not bashing anything my brother did. He dared to be great jumping up two weight classes to fight Canelo.

“Technically, that was my time to shine, but I wouldn’t have felt that good going into that fight like I did tonight. Canelo is on a whole another level than Benavidez. So, I think that fight would have made me get up for it. I really wasn’t motivated.

“I told him, ‘I beat your a**. There’s nothing you could do. I beat your a**,” said Jermall on what he said to Jose Benavidez Jr. after the fight when he spoke to him. “Then he came back to the locker room and said, ‘Yeah, you beat my a**.’ I told you. It was cool,” said Charlo.