Live Results: Kabayel vs Knyba Fight Card Updates from Oberhausen

Agit Kabayel defends the WBC interim heavyweight title over the full championship. The main card starts at 6:00 pm local time in Germany, translating to 12:00 pm ET in the United States and 5:00 pm in the UK. The bout will be streamed live on DAZN worldwide, with DAZN P.P.V applying in Germany only.

Birardi Scores Controversial Knockout Over Savic

Oronzo Birardi secured a fourth-round knockout over Milosav Savic, but the finish was marred by controversy. During the exchange leading to the stoppage, Birardi landed three punches while Savic was on one knee, which drew brief debate. The referee did not penalize Birardi, and the knockout was officially recorded.