Live Results: Kabayel vs Knyba Fight Card Updates from Oberhausen

Agit Kabayel defends the WBC interim heavyweight title over the full championship. The main card starts at 6:00 pm local time in Germany, translating to 12:00 pm ET in the United States and 5:00 pm in the UK. The bout will be streamed live on DAZN worldwide, with DAZN P.P.V applying in Germany only.
Birardi Scores Controversial Knockout Over Savic
Oronzo Birardi secured a fourth-round knockout over Milosav Savic, but the finish was marred by controversy. During the exchange leading to the stoppage, Birardi landed three punches while Savic was on one knee, which drew brief debate. The referee did not penalize Birardi, and the knockout was officially recorded.
The situation left fans and analysts questioning the fairness of the finish, as the punch landed while Savic appeared to be down.
Bakshi Dominates Duran in First-Round Knockout
In middleweight action, Gleb Bakshi, the 2020 Olympic bronze medalist, wasted little time dispatching Juan Jose Rodriguez Duran. Bakshi weathered an early surge from Duran and then unloaded a devastating left hook that flattened his opponent. The referee quickly intervened, stopping the fight after Duran managed to rise to his feet but was clearly unable to continue.
Next fights:
Agit Kabayel vs. Damian Knyba
Granit Shala vs. Petar Milas
adier Herrera vs. Ricardo Nunez
Roman Fury vs. Toni Thes
Nelvie Tiafack vs. Piotr Cwik
Last Updated on 01/10/2026