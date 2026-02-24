Mathur also projected that the rematch could surpass the 108 million streams generated by the Mike Tyson–Jake Paul event on Netflix in 2024. He said the expectation within Pacquiao’s camp is that the global reach of both fighters, combined with a full marketing cycle, gives the bout a realistic path toward record numbers on the streaming platform.

There are guaranteed purses in place for both fighters, according to Mathur, along with potential back-end earnings tied to overall performance. When asked whether each man would exceed $50 million, he indicated the figure would be over that mark.

The fight is scheduled for September 19 at the Las Vegas Sphere and will stream on Netflix as part of the subscription service rather than traditional pay-per-view.

Mathur also indicated that USADA testing is likely to be part of the framework if the bout proceeds. No official announcement has been made by Mayweather or his representatives.

The original Mayweather–Pacquiao fight in 2015 generated record-breaking pay-per-view revenue and remains one of the highest-grossing events in boxing history.

At this stage, discussions appear to be exploratory. Pacquiao’s side has laid out preferred terms, including weight, glove size, and testing protocol, but the fight has not been signed. Further clarity will depend on whether Mayweather engages and formal negotiations move toward finalization.