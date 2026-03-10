“Anthony Joshua had him unconscious laying on the ground for five minutes,” Paul said. “And I just stood right back up and went, ‘Whoa!’ when Anthony hit me. So I proved just in that night alone that I’m a better boxer than him.”

Joshua stopped Ngannou in the second round of their heavyweight bout in March 2024, scoring multiple knockdowns before the fight was halted. The knockout ended Ngannou’s momentum after the former UFC champion had impressed many fans in his boxing debut against Tyson Fury months earlier.

Paul, who has moved from YouTube celebrity to cruiserweight contender in recent years, previously shared the ring with Joshua in an exhibition sparring session that circulated widely online. Clips from that session showed Joshua dropping Paul with a hard right hand before Paul got back to his feet.

Ngannou, meanwhile, has recently shifted his attention toward mixed martial arts again while still leaving open the possibility of future boxing fights.

Paul suggested that if the two ever did meet in MMA, the size difference could make the fight extremely difficult.

“He has the height advantage, the weight advantage,” Paul said. “It would be very tough. But I would be down to give it a run for his money.”

For now, the potential matchup remains hypothetical, though Paul made clear he believes their respective moments against Joshua already say plenty.