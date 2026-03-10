“It used to be that UFC was the best place that you could come in combat sports to make a living and be paid fairly,” Rousey said. “Now it’s one of the worst places to go.”

Rousey argued that the promotion’s financial priorities have changed since the company’s ownership structure evolved, claiming decisions are now driven by corporate interests rather than by the needs of fighters.

She pointed to what she described as a widening gap between the company’s value and the earnings of many athletes competing under its banner.

“A lot of them at the ground level, they can’t even support their families,” Rousey said. “They’re living poverty level fighting full-time, and this company just got $7.7 billion.”

The former champion also suggested that low compensation is pushing fighters to explore opportunities outside the promotion.

Rousey said athletes leaving the UFC or pursuing alternative income streams reflects a deeper problem with how fighters are compensated compared with competitors in other sports.

“There’s no reason they can’t afford to pay their athletes at least a living wage,” she said. “Why would they expect to get the best athletes when they could go into football, boxing, or anything else?”

Rousey is preparing to return to MMA for a fight against Gina Carano on May 16 in Los Angeles. The event will stream on Netflix and is being promoted by Most Valuable Promotions.

Despite her criticism of the company’s business model, Rousey said she still maintains a personal relationship with UFC president Dana White, describing him as “loyal” when asked to sum him up in one word.

Her remarks quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the press conference, adding another chapter to the long-running debate over fighter pay in mixed martial arts.

Rousey made it clear she believes the issue will continue to shape the sport’s future.

“They’re bleeding talent because of short-term greed,” she said.