“I can’t say that it’s a done deal yet. We’re working on it. I think that it’s very likely it’ll happen,” Haney said to InsideRingShow when discussing the potential fight with Romero.

Haney said Romero’s unusual approach has made him difficult for several opponents.

“I think it’s a good fight for boxing. He has a very awkward style, and that’s what makes it hard for guys to beat him, and that’s what we’ve seen,” Haney said. “Ryan had a lot of trouble with him just because he didn’t know how to adjust to his awkwardness.”

The 25-year-old believes that contrast in styles could allow him to open up more offensively.

“This is a fight where I go in, and I have fun, and I show how good I really am,” Haney said. “I think with a guy like Rolly, I’m able to showcase a lot more of my arsenal. I’m able to bring out a lot more tools and really open up on him.”

Haney’s last two fights drew criticism from some fans for their lack of action. He defeated WBO welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. by unanimous decision after building an early lead, then spent much of the later rounds holding as Norman pressed forward.

Before that, Haney beat Jose Ramirez in May 2025 at Times Square in a fight where he relied heavily on movement and defense.

A fight with Romero could present a different kind of matchup, particularly if negotiations move forward and the bout becomes official.