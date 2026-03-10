Tyson Fury questions Floyd Mayweather–Manny Pacquiao rematch

Fury doubts the idea that money has nothing to do with the decision.

“These guys are nearly 50. Is it for the right reasons? Probably not,” Fury said during an appearance on Gareth A. Davies’ YouTube channel. “People can pretend all they want, ‘Ohh, I’m rich.’ But if you’re that rich and secure, you wouldn’t want to fight at 50 years old. That’s a fact.”

Fury’s comments hint at the question many fans quietly ask whenever aging stars return for another big payday. Both Mayweather and Pacquiao earned hundreds of millions during their careers, yet the lure of another massive event still appears to be there.

Pacquiao has already come out of retirement once. He returned last July to challenge then-WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios for a world title.

The proposed rematch would come 11 years after their heavily promoted first meeting on May 2, 2015, which was billed as “The Fight of the Century.”

Mayweather won that fight by a 12-round unanimous decision in Las Vegas, controlling long stretches with movement, single shots, and clinching whenever Pacquiao attempted to close the distance.

Many fans felt the contest failed to live up to the massive expectations surrounding it.

Now, more than a decade later, the two legends could meet again in Las Vegas. Fury’s blunt take reflects a reality many observers are thinking about: if both fighters are already wealthy, the decision to fight again at this age inevitably invites questions about why.