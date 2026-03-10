A letter sent Tuesday to Alimkhanuly’s manager, Egis Klimas, confirmed the decision. The IBF cited rule violations connected to a positive test for meldonium, a banned substance that can enhance endurance and recovery during training.

Alimkhanuly tested positive in a sample collected in mid-November by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association. Both the A and B samples returned adverse findings.

The IBF determined that the suspension left no realistic way for Janibek to complete a mandatory defense.

The failed test already disrupted a scheduled December 6 title unification fight with WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara, which had been planned for San Antonio. Alimkhanuly was removed from that card just days before the event once the result became known.

The IBF ruling removes one of Alimkhanuly’s two titles. He still technically holds the WBO belt, though that organization imposed a one-year suspension in February tied to the same violation. The suspension runs retroactively from December 2.

Meanwhile, the WBO has already moved to keep its middleweight picture active. Top contender Denzel Bentley (21-3-1, 17 KOs) is scheduled to fight Endry Saavedra (17-1-1, 14 KOs) for an interim WBO title on April 4 in London.

Alimkhanuly has also been suspended by the Association of Boxing Commissions in the United States until June 1. Kazakhstan’s federation issued its own suspension through May 31.

The IBF’s action stands in contrast to another title situation still under review. The organization has yet to determine whether cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia will face disciplinary action following his recent bout with Brandon Glanton.

For Alimkhanuly, the ruling ends his IBF reign and leaves the middleweight title vacant.