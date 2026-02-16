Wardley and Dubois are scheduled to meet on May 9 in Manchester, one month after Fury returns against Arslanbek Makhmudov. Fury’s decision to attend in person shows he is actively tracking the fighters closest to moving into his path rather than waiting for the division to settle on its own.

Winner moves into Fury’s orbit

Warren confirmed Fury’s interest while discussing the upcoming fight.

“We’ve got that big fight coming up, which is a huge fight in May between Fabio and Daniel Dubois,” Warren said. “The two biggest punchers out there duking it out and I’m sure he [Fury] will be a very interested ringside watcher for that fight.”

Heavyweight champions often attend fights involving potential opponents to evaluate their readiness and vulnerabilities. Fury’s presence serves that function, especially with Wardley entering his first defense after stopping Joseph Parker, who had been positioned as a leading challenger before that loss elevated Wardley’s standing.

Dubois, despite his loss to Oleksandr Usyk, is still only 27 and carries fight-ending power, which keeps him relevant near the top of the division. A win over Wardley would immediately move him back into position for another title opportunity and place him directly in Fury’s line of sight.

Fury tracking next challenger

Fury’s return against Makhmudov comes first, but his expected ringside appearance shows he is already identifying future opponents. Fighters in Fury’s position do not attend these fights casually, particularly when the winner could emerge as a viable challenger.

Warren also acknowledged that a fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua, once considered a likely destination, is no longer immediate.

“There was the plan for the AJ fight, but I think that’s been pushed back, and we’ll see what happens in due course,” Warren said.

That shift leaves Fury free to pursue other opponents depending on how the heavyweight picture develops. Wardley and Dubois both offer fresh options, and their fight will help determine who strengthens his claim.

Fury’s expected presence confirms he is actively monitoring the division. The winner on May 9 will not need to call him out. Fury will already be there watching.