What could hurt Pacheco’s chances of getting that fight is the way he fought. He spent most of the fight, grabbing and tying up Sadjo to limit his return fire. It worked, but it was frustrating to watch.

“Pacheco is in line for a big fight. Turki Alalshikh put it out there that Riyadh Season wants to make Pacheco against Hamzah Sheeraz in February,” said Chris Mannix on his channel. “The fight that Eddie Hearn wants and the one that is the most marketable for him is Jaime Munguia.

Interestingly, Hearn hasn’t spoken up about Turki’s comment about wanting Pacheco to face Sheeraz in February. For him to be solely focused on Munguia, it suggests that he prefers that match-up.

That’s understandable because Bruno Surace recently knocked out Munguia, and he’s lost two out of his last four fights.

“There have been some good negotiations for a fight with Munguia. Hearn and Matchroom have gone to the promoters for Munguia, and have, from what I’m told, that Munguia has other options, but the Munguia fight is in the mix. If I’m Matchroom, I want to close that one.

Munguia’s promoters would have to be willing to overlook Diego’s performance against Sadjo. That would be hard to do because the last thing they would want is for Munguia to be involved in a wrestling match instead of a fight.

Pacheco did so much holding in that fight, and it appeared that he was afraid of getting clipped. He didn’t show a willingness to fight Sadjo. It was punch-and-grab all night. Would Munguia’s promoters want that for their fighter? It would be risky for his career because he could lose, as he’s not made for that kind of fighting.

“There’s no better guy to fight in Los Angeles than Jaime Munguia, who is one of the most popular Mexican fighters today.