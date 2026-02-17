Manny Pacquiao returns April 18 for exhibition against Ruslan Provodnikov

Pacquiao, 62-8-3 with 39 knockouts, has been out of full championship competition but stayed sharp in spurts, including a twelve-round draw with Mario Barrios last July. He still works behind jab discipline, still changes angles off his lead foot, still lets the straight left go in combination when he sets his feet. The gas tank is not what it was at 30, but the punch selection remains educated.

“I carry the Philippines with me every time I fight,” Pacquiao said. “The support from my country and from fans around the world continues to inspire me. Returning to Las Vegas means so much to me, and I’m excited to work with a team focused on creating a world-class experience for the fans. I’m coming back to give them a great fight — and I’m ready.”

Provodnikov, 25-5, built his reputation on pressure and inside work. He was never hard to find. He stepped in behind a high guard, cut off the ring with short feet, and forced exchanges along the ropes. When he fought Tim Bradley in 2013, he pushed a championship-level operator into a pace that few could live with for twelve rounds.

This matchup comes late. In their primes, it would have been a fight about range control against pressure, about whether Pacquiao’s shot variation and footwork could blunt Provodnikov’s body shots and counters in close. Now it is about how much of those instincts remain.

Arthur Pelullo of Banner Promotions put it plainly. “Manny and Ruslan should have faced each other earlier in their careers, and it’s a shame it didn’t happen sooner, but at least we are getting it now.”

Exhibition or not, neither man was built to coast. Provodnikov never gave ground freely. Pacquiao never waited long once he found rhythm.

You still have to set your feet. You still have to pick the right shots. That does not change with age.

If Pacquiao can keep it at mid-range and start with the jab, he will dictate pace and land the cleaner work. If Provodnikov closes distance and forces extended exchanges, he can test Pacquiao’s stamina and timing. Over ten rounds, the sharper fundamentals should surface.

At this stage, it comes down to control and conditioning. The man who manages distance best will leave with the last word.

Date: April 18

Venue: Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Start time: 6:00 pm local time

USA ET: 9:00 pm ET

UK: 2:00 am BST (April 19)

Stream: To be confirmed

Fight card: Manny Pacquiao vs. Ruslan Provodnikov, ten rounds, welterweight exhibition

Where to watch: Ticket information available via event promoters; broadcast details pending