Carl Froch Challenges John Fury to Fight After Heated Tottenham Confrontation

The exchange unfolded while Tyson Fury and Makhmudov faced off for their April 11 heavyweight date. Froch was on broadcast duty when John Fury stepped across the floor, jawing in full view of cameras and crowd.

Speaking in a video, Froch did not soften his response.

“I’m stood there, about to go live on air, and I’m thinking: ‘Oh, please go away. Just like, pipe down and leave us alone, because you’re not gonna do anything.’”

John Fury accused him of backing away. Froch rejected it.

“‘Running like a b***h,’ he said. I didn’t run; I’ve nowhere to run. He knew exactly where I was, he didn’t come anywhere near me. He just talked a good one.”

Froch, 48, has not fought since knocking out George Groves at Wembley in 2014. He spent years fighting at world level.

He put the challenge on the table.

“If he wants to have a fight, let’s put it out here now: have a word with Mams Taylor, let’s get on Misfits, because that’s what it is: it’s a f***ing Misfits fight, isn’t it? That’s what this is.”

He went further.

“Me and you can do it. We can do it. And I’ll be honest, I’ll take my time with you. I’ll pepper you with a couple of jabs, I’ll hit you with a couple of right hands to the body, and when you fall on the floor, I’ll help you up because that’s what’ll happen. It’ll be embarrassing.”

Carl Froch is saying there is only one place to settle it in this sport, inside the ropes with a referee and a clock. If words get loud enough, he is saying they can be settled under the lights with gloves on.

John Fury sees himself as a boxing man, loud, confrontational, quick to threaten when the cameras are near. He has built that image at ringside during his son’s big nights, barking from his seat and stepping into the noise when tempers rise.

Carl Froch is challenging whether that persona carries over in the ring and three minutes on the clock. Talk is easy. Ten rounds with a referee watching is different work.