The undefeated contender had faced uncertainty earlier this week as fans questioned whether he would be able to secure clearance in time for the scheduled championship bout. Confirmation of his visa approval now allows the fight to proceed as planned.

Hiraoka brings height and reach at 140, working behind the jab and straight right. Russell fights compact, looks to set the pace early, and lets combinations go once he has range control.

“Andy Hiraoka received the call from the embassy in Japan and was approved for his visa to travel to Las Vegas for his title challenge of Gary Antuanne Russell,” Mike Coppinger said. “He’s flying out tomorrow.”

Russell makes the first defense of his WBA belt after claiming the vacant title earlier this year and now faces the division’s top-ranked mandatory. The bout will take place Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as part of the undercard to Mario Barrios’ welterweight title defense against Ryan Garcia.

International fighters must secure visas before entering the United States to compete, and delays can affect scheduled bouts if approval does not arrive in time. The approval ensures the mandatory title fight remains intact.

The matchup is one of three title fights scheduled for the event, which will be shown on DAZN pay-per-view. Hiraoka is expected to arrive in Las Vegas only days before the fight, completing final preparations after the delay in travel clearance.