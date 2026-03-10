“He’s spiraling at the moment,” Hearn said on the Ariel Helwani show when discussing White’s recent public remarks.

White has repeatedly played down Eddie’s position in the sport during interviews and press conferences, describing him simply as another manager rather than a serious competitor in boxing.

Hearn said the comments do not bother him and suggested the attention only adds to the storyline building between the two promoters. The exchange has unfolded across several recent interviews, with both figures taking shots at each other while discussing the direction of boxing and MMA promotion.

“I couldn’t. Things couldn’t be going better for me at the moment,” Hearn said while noting that White continues to reference him during media appearances.

The back-and-forth intensified after Hearn agreed to represent UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall through his new athlete representation company. The move places Hearn in contact with fighters competing under White’s organization and introduces a new business layer to the rivalry.

Eddie said the situation has created a new promotional dynamic, with his company now involved in athlete representation beyond boxing. That development has drawn attention across both sports as promoters and fighters watch how the relationship between the two camps develops.

The Matchroom boss believes the dispute between the boxing and MMA sides will continue for some time.

“This battle is going to be long,” he said when discussing the tension between the two camps.

