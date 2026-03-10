The timing of the post seems intentional. Haney recently sparked a debate by claiming Stevenson could have ended the fight early if he really wanted to. According to Haney, Stevenson had Teofimo in a vulnerable spot but decided not to go for the knockout.

The Debate Over the Stoppage

Haney suggested that Stevenson essentially let Teofimo off the hook. He argued that if Shakur had just pressed the action, the fight wouldn’t have gone the distance. These comments blew up on boxing socials, with fans split on whether that’s an accurate read of the match.

During the actual fight, Stevenson relied heavily on his jab and movement to keep Teofimo at bay. While Teofimo spent the night trying to close the gap and land something big, he couldn’t quite pin Stevenson down. Stevenson stayed disciplined, circling out of danger every time an exchange got heated.

Staying on His Feet

Despite Stevenson winning a clear decision, many viewers pointed out that Teofimo never looked like he was on the verge of going down. He took Stevenson’s best shots and kept marching forward for all twelve rounds. This has led many to disagree with Haney’s “ready to be stopped” assessment.

Teofimo didn’t name names in his post, but he has a history of using social media to push back against critics. By telling fans not to be fooled, he seems to be addressing the idea that he was ever in danger of being stopped. As the boxing world continues to dissect Stevenson’s performance, Teofimo is making it clear he isn’t buying the latest narrative.