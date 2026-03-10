“Why are we promoting a fight that’s not even signed?” Romero said during an interview with Brian Custer on The Last Stand podcast. “If the contract’s not signed, it’s not signed.”

The WBA welterweight champion said the paperwork had been sent to Haney’s side but that he has not received confirmation that the deal is complete.

Romero repeated several times that he has already completed his side of the agreement and believes the situation now rests entirely with Haney’s team. Until the paperwork is returned, he said, any public talk about the fight being done is premature.

“I already signed everything,” Rolly said. “The contract was sent to them. I don’t see no paperwork. If it’s not signed, it’s not signed.”

Romero also rejected the idea that he was responsible for any delay in the negotiations. He argued that he had already taken the necessary steps to move the fight forward and that nothing more can be done until the other side signs the agreement.

“The contract was sent. There’s nothing I can do anymore,” Romero said. “Once it’s signed, it’s signed.”

A potential fight between Rolly and Haney has been widely discussed as a possible welterweight clash later this year. Romero said he prefers not to promote a bout until the paperwork is complete.

“I don’t promote fights that don’t exist,” Romero said. If the fight is finalized, Romero would meet one of the sport’s most recognized fighters at 147 pounds in a bout that could add another major belt to his resume. For now, Rolly says the situation is simple. “It’s either signed or it’s not,” he said.