Hearn Teases Hitchins on Jan 31 Undercard as Jamaine Looms

Eddie Hearn says there are “conversations” for Richardson Hitchins to fight on the undercard on January 31st in New York. The Matchroom promoter Hearn states that he’s working with IBF light welterweight champion Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) again, and he expects to do that moving forward.

Jamaine Talks Heat Up

When Hearn was asked to confirm or deny the rumors of Richardson fighting Jamaine Ortiz on the ‘Ring 6’ Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson undercard on January 31st, he said, “I can’t confirm it.” But he said there are “conversations” about adding the New Yorker, Hitchins, to the undercard on DAZN at Madison Square Garden.

Risky Fight for Richardson

Matching Hitchins against Jamaine Ortiz (20-2-1, 10 KOs) would be risky for Hearn, as this is a fighter who arguably beat Teofimo last year on February 8, 2024, in the eyes of many fans. It wouldn’t be the gimme that Hearn set Hitchins up with in his last fight against George Kambosos Jr. on June 14th.

There is potential for Hitchins to lose or be made to look bad by Jamaine, as Teofimo was. In their fight last year, the B-side Jamaine got the better of Teo in virtually every exchange, yet found himself on the receiving end of a 12-round unanimous decision verdict.

I scored the fight for Jamaine 10-2. It wasn’t close. He completely dominated Teofimo from A to B, outboxing, out-punching, and out-thinking him. The scores were 115-113, 115-113, and 117-111 in favor of Lopez.

Matchroom Reunites With Hitchins

“I had a good meeting with Keith Connolly this morning. We’re moving forward. It’s got to be right be right for everyone,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to iFL TV when asked if he’s working with Richardson Hitchins again.

Hearn took Hitchins by surprise last June, announcing that he’s a free agent after his fight against Kambosos Jr. Hearn had hoped to re-sign him at the time.

With Richardson back with Hearn, it makes him available to fight on Turki Alalshikh’s prestigious Riyadh Season cards. It’s ideal for him. However, if Hitchins loses to Jamaine on January 31st, Hearn will understand that he made the wrong decision to team up with him again.

The Matchroom promoter already has a talented 140-pounder that might be better than Hitchins, in Ernesto ‘Tito’ Mercado, and he also has Andy Cruz, who would be a nightmarish matchup for Hitchins as well. If Jamaine Ortiz beats Hitchins first, Hearn could regret teaming up again with him. He needs to take a good look at Hitchins’ fight against Gustato Lemos and make a sound judgment of his potential, or lack thereof. Throwing him in with Jamaine would be the ideal test fight to see if he’s worth keeping. Feed him to that talent and see what happens.

Where Hearn Sees His Value

“It’s not only got to be right for Eddie Hearn and Matchroom, it’s got to be right for Richardson Hitchins,” said Hearn. “But he needs our backing. We could have wrapped this up a lot earlier for a longer-term deal, but we didn’t. He’s an important fighter for American boxing. He’s a big fighter for the 140-lb division.

“He’s a guy that is going to be moving to 147. We’ve done a huge amount of groundwork with him, and we expect to work with him in the future, moving forward,” said Hearn.

Hitchins would be a difficult match-up for Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney at 147. He has the kind of speed, power, and talent that would be difficult for either of them. I don’t think he can beat Jamaine, Mercado, Gary Antuanne Russell, or Andy Cruz. But Hitchins matches up well with Haney and Ryan.

“I can’t confirm it, no,” said Hearn when asked if there are negotiations between Hitchins and Jermaine Ortiz. “There are obvious conversations between ourselves and Ring for Hitchins to fight on this card [‘Ring 6’ on January 31st]. He’s from New York. He’s a world champion. He’s in the same weight class as Shakur and Teofimo.

“Nothing to confirm on the undercard next, but expect it imminently,” said Hearn.