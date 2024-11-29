Gervonta Tank Davis Vs. Lamont Roach Official For March 1 At Barclays Center

It’s official: the postponed fight between Gervonta Tank Davis and Lamont Roach has a new date – March 1st; the venue is Barclays Center in New York. PBC put out a press release to this effect minutes ago today. The postponed fight, hit by “venue problems,” will see Tank box for just the second time since his April 2023 stoppage win over Ryan Garcia.

Tank, one of the best young lower-weight fighters in the world today, with some people readily referring to him as ‘The Face of Boxing,’ should, of course, be far more active than he is and has been.

Still, at least Davis, 30-0(28) has a fight locked in at last. Tank last boxed in June of this year when he stopped Frank Martin to retain his WBA lightweight title in Las Vegas.

Loach, 25-1-1(10) also boxed in June, with him stopping Feargal McCrory to retain his WBA super featherweight title in a fight held in Washington DC. Stepping up in weight to face Tank, Loach will enter the ring as a significant underdog. Beaten only by Jamel Herring, who defeated him back in November of 2019 down at 126 pounds, Loach has won six fights on the spin since.

A good, fast, clever boxer, Loach might be able to hang with Tank for a while, with him perhaps troubling him with his speed and movement. And Loach is plenty experienced at both amateur and pro levels. But in all honesty, this looks like being the Tank Davis show, and it’s tough to predict anything other than a Tank win. It could be lively and exciting, with a lot of boxing skills to marvel at, before Tank, the bigger, more powerful man, comes on and gets the stoppage win.

Tank is in his prime right about now, and as such he should be getting the massive, massive fights. Hopefully this will happen in 2025. Also to be hoped for is a far more active Tank next year, with him perhaps having three fights, not just one.