Official DAZN Weights: Edwards vs. Yafai

Former IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards weighed in at 111 lbs while his opponent, Galal Yafai, came in at 111.4 lbs at Friday’s weigh-in for their 12-round headliner battle for the WBC interim 112-lb title this Saturday, November 30th, at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England. The card will be shown live on DAZN.

This will be the 28-year-old Edwards’ second fight since losing his IBF title to Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez last year on December 16th in a ninth-round stoppage.

The 31-year-old southpaw Yafai (8-0, 6 KOs) is taking a big step up in competition from the guys he’s been fighting since he turned pro in 2022.

Weigh-in Results

Sunny Edwards 111 vs. Galal Yafai 111.4

Conah Walker 146.6 vs. Lewis Ritson 146.9

Kieron Conway 159.6 vs. Ryan Kelly 159.3

Cameron Vuong 138.6 vs. Gavin Gwynne 138.6

Hamza Uddin 112.3 vs. Benn Norman 111.4

Troy Jones 173.6 vs. Michael Stephenson 173.4

Aaron Bowen 162.2 vs. James Todd 163

Ibraheem Sulaimaan 131.8 vs. Marvin Solano 133.8

Taylor Bevan 168.9 vs. Greg O’Neill 167.9

Callum Smith 179.8 vs. Carlos Galvan 175.6

Stowed away on the undercard is former WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith taking an eight-round tuneup fight against journeyman Carlos Galvan.

“When fans start to understand the narrative and the storyline, and this is a natural storyline. Two fighting families and the amateur code,” said Eddie Hearn to Fight Hub TV about the fight between Sunny Edwards Galal Yafai on Saturday.

“Galal was picked for Team GB over Sunny. He went on to win Olympic gold. Kal Yafai and Charlie Edwards had their beef as well. It’s two great fighting families. Two great young men. It’s amazing to see them risk it all in a fight like this.

“Sunny, he’s fighting, I guess, a prospect in Galal Yafai and Galal, he’s fighting an established world name. So, a lot of risk for both, and a great undercard as well. It’s a fight for British boxing that people can understand and buy into and they’re doing that tomorrow night.

“He is [a great self-promoter], and sometimes you get on with him, and sometimes you don’t,” said Hearn about Sunny Edwards. “I respect that. One thing you have to respect about Sunny is that he’s taking these big fights all the time.

“He went into the Jesse [Bam] Rodriguez in Phoenix. He went into the Curiel fight in his backyard. Now he’s going into the Galal Yafai fight. He always says, ‘Real fights only,’ and he stands on that,” Hearn said about Sunny Edwards. You’ve got to respect both guys for taking this fight,” said Hearn.