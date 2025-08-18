Andy Ruiz Plotting Late 2025/Early 2026 Ring Return: “I’m Going To Go Over There And Talk To Turki”

Is there still time for former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz to get back in the ring, stay there, and put on the kind of performance he showed the world when he upset Anthony Joshua back in 2019? Ruiz – who put out a short video of himself training at the weekend, his blurringly fast hands clearly not having slowed at all – hasn’t fought for a year; this was when he was held to a draw by “Big Baby” Miller.

Can Andy Ruiz Be Great Again?

Now, at age 35, Ruiz is plotting his return to the ring. Ruiz spoke to a bunch of media folks over the weekend and, as quoted by Talk Sport, “The Destroyer” is ready to go again.

“My hands are good, feeling good,” Ruiz said. “Mentally, spiritually, I’m feeling good. In September, I’m going to go over there and talk to Turki [Alalshikh] and talk to people who can get me these fights. And hopefully, December, January, we should be in there.”

In there, as in the current heavyweight mix, is exactly where a man of Ruiz’s skills and talent, to say nothing of his amazing hand speed, arguably the fastest in the division today, should be. Ruiz’s problem has been staying focused and staying active. At his best, though, when he’s on form and is mentally as well as physically tuned in, Ruiz can be both a threat to any heavyweight and a joy to watch. Currently 35-2-1(22), Ruiz has never been beaten up in any fight, and he is pretty fresh for a man who turns 36 next month.

It could be a big if, but if Ruiz, who looks to be back in shape, stays in shape, stays hungry, and gets the right fights, the fights that will motivate him to give his skill and talent the respect deserved, it’s possible the Mexican-American could pull off some additional big wins before he’s done. Ruiz has never been stopped; he has never really taken much punishment, and he can indeed come again. If he really wants it.

Alalshikh and Ruiz’s Future Fights

Alalshikh will almost certainly be able to offer Ruiz some good, meaningful fights, and of course, the pay is good when a fighter boxes on a Riyadh show. Ruiz against any of the following would for sure get fans interested, and hopefully, the following listed possible fights would get “The Destroyer” interested should he be offered them.

How about these:

Ruiz Vs. Daniel Dubois – a comeback fight for both men.

Ruiz Vs. Anthony Joshua – a comeback fight for both former champions, and a rubber match to boot.

Ruiz Vs. Zhilei Zhang – I don’t know about you, but I think this is a fight that would be nothing short of fascinating.

Ruiz Vs. Jared Anderson – a good test, in fact, a very good test for Anderson, and a chance for Ruiz to knock off a young gun in his comeback.

Ruiz Vs. Deontay Wilder – say what you may, but all fight fans would tune in to see this fight!

Ruiz, with a couple of solid wins, could be knocking on the door for another world title chance.

Agree or disagree?