Shakur Stevenson And Lamont Roach Jr “Agree” To Fight Each Other!

With the immediate ring future of Gervonta Davis unclear at this time (Tank having had charges of domestic violence against him dropped, but with the 135 pounder still giving us no clue on what he might do next as far as fighting goes), Lamont Roach Jr is on the look out for another big fight.

As fans know, Roach, a big underdog at the time, shocked Tank back in March, this in decking him and holding him to a draw plenty of people felt should have been a Roach decision win. The rematch was supposed to come this month, but we are still waiting. Roach says he will likely have to move on, and one fight that he says has been verbally agreed is one between himself and Shakur Stevenson.

Stevenson vs Roach: the real fight to make at 135?

Roach believes he is the best 135 pounder out there today, as does Stevenson. Tank, we just don’t know what he thinks right now. Roach, speaking with Pro Box, said that he and Shakur is absolutely a good fight to make, and he says both he and Stevenson want it.

“I think aside from the rematch [with Tank] the best fight for me and the best fight for division, is me versus Shakur Stevenson,” Roach said. “And to be pretty honest, he said he’d take the fight, between me and him. We talked, we definitely sat down and we said we’d do it.”

Meanwhile, in a recent message he put out on social media, Stevenson made it clear he is indeed up for the fight.

“Same mentality champ, if this other fight don’t go thru we gone run it bro,” Shakur wrote.

What makes this fight so interesting?

So, if the Roach-Tank return doesn’t happen, and it isn’t looking too likely for any time soon, maybe Roach Vs. Stevenson IS the best fight that can be made at lightweight today. For sure we’d all tune in if these two master boxers fought each other, and a good case could be made for either man winning.

Roach (who celebrates his 30th birthday today, August 18) is currently 25-1-2(10) and the WBA super-featherweight champ who moved up to challenge WBA lightweight champ Roach five months ago should in the opinion of some be a two-weight world champion today.

Southpaw Stevenson, also in his prime at age 28, is currently perfect at 24-0(11) and the reigning WBC 135 pound champ is coming off arguably his most impressive and exciting win so far in his career, this his dominant decision win over William Zepeda in July.

Who wins if Stevenson and Roach do get it on this year?