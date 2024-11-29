Tyson Fury Asks – “Can I Be Any Better? Can I Do Any Better?” Ahead Of Usyk Rematch

Tyson Fury believes, or he says he believes, that if he is “more focused” in the ring in his fast-approaching rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, and if he does “less clowning” during the fight, “that’s enough.” That’s enough for Fury to win this time.

Speaking with Sky Sports, The Gypsy King – who has gone from calling Usyk a “jumped-up middleweight” to “one of my best opponents” – gave his May performance against Usyk a glowing review.

But Tyson didn’t win, as we know, and some experts think Usyk won bigger than the margins the two judges that had him edging Fury say he won. But he, apparently no longer the trash-talking, cocksure fighter he was prior to his first fight with Usyk, with him instead being full of respect for the Ukrainian southpaw, says he thinks he boxed “very fantastic” in the first fight.

“I don’t think I can be any better than what I did,” the Gypsy King said in referring to the May fight with Usyk that saw him go down via split decision to lose for the first time in his pro career. “Because I think it was probably one of the best performances I’ve ever done in my life. Although I didn’t get the result, I thought it was a very fantastic performance against one of my best opponents. Can I be any better? Can I do any better? I can be more focused and less clowning, and I think that’s enough.”

But will it be enough? If Tyson is 100 percent focused, and he should have been in the first fight, and if he doesn’t do any clowning, can he get the decision win this time? Or can Usyk ramp things up a notch and give him some things he has not yet seen? Fury says there may not be much more to come from himself, but can Usyk reveal more to his incredible game?

There are suggestions that the Gypsy King will come in significantly heavier and try to get Usyk out of there on December 21, but some experts have said this will simply not work on Usyk the way it did on Deontay Wilder. Tyson will likely box Usyk again, but he will not try to steamroll him. Who knows for sure? Despite what he says, Fury needs to change things quite a bit if he’s to get revenge over Usyk.

And as for Usyk being “one of” Fury’s best opponents, I think we can all agree that Fury should concede that Usyk is THE best opponent he has shared a ring with. Can Usyk best Tyson a second time, or can Fury improve in enough areas other than being more focused and not clowning to get the win this time?