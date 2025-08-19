Amir Khan slams talk of Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul: “AJ could hurt him badly”

You can count former champ Amir Khan among the boxing experts who shudder at the thought of former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua fighting YouTuber/Influencer Jake Paul. Yes, we’ve heard how the fight (the gross mismatch in the opinion of most sane people) is actually a genuine possibility, and plenty of people are deeply concerned as a result.

Why? Because these people fear AJ, a monster puncher, would seriously hurt Paul, thus the event would give the sport a big black eye. Khan is very much of this opinion, of this fear, as he made clear when speaking with IFL TV.

Khan warns of disaster if fight is made

“I think Joshua would spark him out in like two-rounds. Come, on you’re fighting one of the best heavyweights in the world….against a YouTuber! Come on, respect the sport of boxing,” Khan said. “If AJ has to go in there and show these influencers that you can’t f**k about with boxing, you know – someone’s gonna get hurt badly and this could be the first fight [between an established pro and a YouTuber] where a fighter gets hurt badly. Look at the size difference and the power difference. There could be brain damage going on. AJ could hurt him badly.”

Agreed on all counts. This fight, this potential disaster, should not be allowed to go on, no matter how much money it would pull in. As Khan said, Joshua really could hurt Paul bad. And who wants to see that? We already know Joshua is leaps and bounds ahead of Paul, so a fight between the two would prove absolutely nothing. It would be a cash-grab, on the part of Joshua and his promoter, and nothing more.

“AJ could fight both brothers at the same time”

Here’s hoping this terrible mismatch does not happen.

“AJ could fight Jake Paul and his brother at the same time and f*****g knock them both out,” Khan added, also correctly.