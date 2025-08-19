Netflix Hands Barry and Eddie Hearn the Spotlight in ‘The Greatest Showmen’

Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen, a six-part documentary series, will launch globally on Netflix on September 17, 2025, offering behind-the-scenes access to the Hearn family and the Matchroom empire.

Box To Box, the same outfit that made Formula 1: Drive to Survive a global obsession and gave Tyson Fury his therapy sessions on camera, are behind it. This time, cameras were let into Matchroom HQ, the press conferences, and the dressing rooms. On paper, it’s new. In reality? Matchroom has always thrived on media access — Eddie Hearn practically invented the “24/7 behind-the-scenes Instagram promoter” model long before Netflix came calling.

Eddie Wants to Be Netflix’s Star

Barry Hearn set the tone with his own words: “It is warts and all – and the story has got a lot of ‘Succession’ in it. You’ve got me, the old, grey-haired geezer that started the company… and then the young son comes in, who is dynamic, and all the other kids as well.” That’s Barry in a nutshell: still calling himself the boss while handing Eddie the keys. Fans have seen it for years — Barry hovering, Eddie running the show, the younger crew trying to carve their slice.

For Eddie, this is validation. He said: “This is a big day for our company… It’s ‘Succession’ meets ‘Drive to Survive’… Away from the live action, you’re seeing all the backstage dramas… the press conferences, the arguments… it is so compelling.” Translation: the fights weren’t enough, so the family squabbles are now part of the product.

Experience Shows Why This Matters

Matchroom isn’t the first promoter to let cameras in. HBO’s 24/7 and Showtime’s All Access gave fans behind-the-scenes drama years ago, but those shows sold the fight, not the empire. This is different — Netflix is selling the Hearns themselves. For context, Drive to Survive turned drivers into global celebrities; Full Swing made golfers watchable; and At Home with the Furys turned Tyson’s chaos into family TV. Now the Hearns are gambling that the same formula will elevate them from promoters into entertainment icons.

Warren Smith of Box To Box was clear: “With Matchroom this is more than the Sport – this is the life of the best Sports Promoters in the business… nothing was off limits.” That’s the pitch. The real question: will fans buy it as genuine, or just another slick extension of Eddie’s nonstop sales job?

The Details