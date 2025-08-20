Usyk Breaks Silence on Moses Itauma’s Call-Out After Dillian Whyte Defeat

Oleksandr Usyk has delivered his first reaction to Moses Itauma’s bold post-fight statement, after the 20-year-old heavyweight stopped Dillian Whyte inside the distance and immediately set his sights on the undisputed champion.

Speaking to BoxNation in the aftermath, Usyk gave an uncharacteristically warm endorsement of the prospect’s ambition. “Great man, great fight. I think Itauma is the future for boxing, I like this guy. Yeah definitely [he’s ready for me],” Usyk said.

Usyk Gives Praise, But His Camp Pushes Back

While the Ukrainian champion appeared open to the idea, his management team made it clear they don’t share the same timeline. Sergey Lapin, Usyk’s long-time manager, gave his own assessment in an interview with Boxing King Media. “I think this is not good for Moses. A nice last fight [against Whyte], but Moses needs more fights against top guys. Maybe Kabayel, maybe Parker. Moses has more options for fights. His first big opponent was Dillian. We have Fabio Wardley, we have Bakhodir Jalolov. Lots of guys.”

Lapin’s words underline a reality many insiders have stressed: one win over Whyte, a seasoned but fading contender, is not the same as being ready to face a champion who just unified every major belt. For Usyk, the respect is genuine. For his team, the caution is calculated.

Parker Still the Front-Runner for Usyk

Behind the praise and speculation, business remains business. Both Agit Kabayel and Joseph Parker are positioned near the front of the queue for a shot at Usyk. Lapin himself confirmed Parker remains the most likely challenger. With Parker’s resurgence over the last 18 months and Kabayel’s undefeated rise in Europe, the chances of Usyk bypassing both to fight an untested 20-year-old are slim.

For Itauma, the call-out worked. It put his name directly next to Usyk’s in the headlines and drew a response from the champion himself. But the next steps will likely involve more seasoning — and more tough fights — before such a showdown is even possible.