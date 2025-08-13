Tank Davis A Free Man As Charges Of Domestic Violence Are Dropped; Who Might He Fight Next?

In what is great news for Gervonta Davis and is very possibly good news for fight fans, Tank is a free man, the charges of domestic violence that were thrown at him last month having been dropped.

Tank Davis’s Boxing Career Resumes

Davis’s accuser, who is the mother of his two kids, reportedly dropped the charges, and this means the WBA lightweight champion is now able to get on with his ring career. It’s early days, even if it has been a while since the unbeaten southpaw last boxed – this back in March and that ever so controversial draw with Lamont Roach Jr – and nobody knows what Tank will opt to do next.

Gervonta Davis vs. Shakur Stevenson

Stories were circulating a while back that suggested Davis was done with boxing, that he was bored and no longer interested in the sport. Rival 135-pounder Shakur Stevenson (who we all do want to see Tank face in what could be a great fight) recently said that, in his opinion, Tank is looking for a big payday before exiting the sport; the big payday to come in a battle with Jake Paul.

Who knows if Tank will fight Paul, who, as we all know, is angling for a massive fight with Anthony Joshua.

Tank Davis vs. Lamont Roach Jr. Rematch

Stevenson aside, the man we want to see Tank fight is Roach Jr, in a return meeting. Roach, of course, deserves a second go at Davis, while Davis’s pride and ego should see to it that he does fight Roach again, this time in an attempt at beating him in a decisive, controversy-free fashion.

So, Tank, still at or around his peak, can fight again when he wants to do so, and pretty much against whomever.

But when will Tank fight again, if he does do so? Could Tank even surprise us all by announcing his retirement? That would be a shock. And a disappointment.

It won’t happen. Tank WILL fight again.