Tim Bradley Doubts Tank Davis: “Out Of Any Of These Guys At 135, Tank Throws The Least Amount Of Punches”

At the risk of becoming Gervonta “Tank” Davis’s harshest critic, former champ turned pundit Tim Bradley has again stated his opinion on Tank, a fighter he says is “one foot in, one foot out” as far as being dedicated to the sport of boxing. Speaking again with Fight Hype, Bradley also said that Tank throws less punches than any of the other top dogs currently fighting at 135 pounds.

As such, unless Tank gets himself fully focused should the fight happen, Bradley says he would pick Shakur Stevenson to defeat Tank if a unification clash between the two takes place the way we want it to.

“I think Gervonta Davis is looking for a big payday and he is going to sail off. So if that Gervonta Davis get into the ring with Shakur, I got Shakur all day. All day, seven days a week,” Bradley said. “But if we get an all the way locked in Tank Davis it’s a little bit more of a difficult fight. If you really think about the style matchup between these two, you got one of the best defensive fighters if not the best defensive fighter in the game, you got one of the most accurate fighters, power punchers in the game as well. But you have one who throws less. Out of any of these guys at 135 [Tank] throws the least amount of punches.”

Can a switch-flipping Tank really beat Shakur Stevenson?

Bradley added that he would be curious to see what would happen if Tank landed something big on Stevenson: “could be bad for Shakur, could be not,” he said. “Maybe Shakur takes it.”

It remains a fascinating fight, one we have been calling for for some time. Stevenson, 24-0 (11), really does seem to want to fight Tank, but right now the question is, where is Tank? Some people in the industry are actually saying they don’t think Tank will even fight again. Who knows. But one spectacular win from any fighter, and he’s right back in the pound-for-pound charts.

Does Tank Davis even want it anymore?

But does Tank Davis, 30-0-1 (28), still have the desire to be the best, the way Shakur clearly does?