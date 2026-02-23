Now his trainer Calvin Ford says a return is coming.

“He will be back in the mix,” Ford said on The Rize Podcast. “Tank has been doing this since he was seven years old. Sometimes you need that reset because that reset means a lot.”

That word stands out. This is not a comeback from injury. It is not a routine gap between fights. It is an attempt to steady something that veered away from the ring.

Ford also revealed the opponent is already chosen.

“The person I want to see him in the ring with is the one we’re going to fight,” Ford said. “That’s why I can’t say yet. I’m campaigning for it.”

That tells you this return is being managed carefully. Davis is not calling out the biggest names at lightweight. His team appears to be lining up a fight that allows him to settle back into the sport. After months of headlines tied to legal trouble, the first step looks calculated.

Davis still sells. He owns a 30-0-1 record and has won titles in three divisions. For years he was positioned as one of boxing’s most dangerous punchers. But he no longer holds a belt, and the lightweight picture has evolved in his absence. His next appearance will take place in a different atmosphere.

If Davis fights in 2026, the focus will not be on unification talk. The focus will be on whether he can restore credibility inside the ropes and keep his name tied to boxing rather than court dates. The comeback is scheduled. The reset is the real test.