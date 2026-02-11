Isaac Cruz Presses Gervonta Davis for Rematch

Advisor Sean Gibbons pitches Davis rematch as next move

“‘Pitbull’ has been sitting back very patiently watching everybody get fights and get ready for the new year,” Gibbons told Lance Pugmire of BoxingScene. “He called me and has put together a little hit-list of three guys. At the top of the list is Gervonta Davis.”

Their 2021 fight stayed competitive because Cruz refused to give ground. He stepped across Davis’ lead foot, worked the ribs, and kept his gloves high enough to walk through counters. Davis relied on sharp single shots and ring awareness.

Gibbons views the present moment as practical matchmaking rather than rivalry talk.

“Gervonta beat him already; is backed in a corner; doesn’t want to fight Shakur or Roach. He needs a guy who’ll bring him money.”

Cruz’s camp has also signaled willingness to move up to underline their willingness to chase major fights.

“Cruz has no problem moving up to 147 with no hydration, no clauses. He’s a real man. He’s a real dog, a real ‘Pitbull’.”

The Roach rematch draws little interest from Gibbons, who tied demand directly to the opponent.

“It’s all about what the people want to see, and if it’s a rematch, the fans want to see Gervonta Davis,” he said.

For Cruz, the path remains technical. Close distance behind a guarded advance, jab the chest to freeze the feet, then let both hands go before counters start finding him. Davis, assuming timing returns after the layoff, will aim to hold range and pick openings with compact power shots.

If the fight is signed, Cruz must turn it into an inside contest before the midpoint. Otherwise Davis dictates the distance and builds a lead that pressure alone may not recover.