Benn’s reported agreement is believed to be for a single fight, likely against a recognizable name. That limits long-term risk. Garcia’s concern was not contract length but whether an established fighter should be the one proving a new boxing structure works.

“You don’t go on the other side unless it’s been tested,” Garcia said to Fight Hub TV. “Now that you sign, you can’t fight people like us.”

The remark reflects a broader tension in the sport. Boxing already operates across multiple promotional groups, streaming platforms, and regional alliances. Access to opponents often depends on business relationships as much as rankings. A new entrant promising major purses immediately raises questions about scheduling, opponent pool, and cross-promotional cooperation.

Garcia also expressed skepticism about headline guarantees. When asked whether a $20 million offer would change the equation, he replied, “I don’t think Dana White will give away $20 million. I don’t think so.” The point was less about a specific figure and more about certainty. Established fighters, in his view, rely on predictable pathways to major fights rather than projections tied to a company still building its footing in boxing.

None of that means Benn’s move will fail. A single high-profile event can generate instant credibility for a new platform. If the event delivers, skepticism will fade quickly.

Garcia’s caution may sound old-fashioned in an era chasing quick paydays, but boxing history is full of fighters who learned that access matters as much as money.