Baltimore Issues Arrest Warrant for Gervonta Davis

The Miami arrest stems from an alleged incident involving Davis’ former partner, Courtney Rossel, on October 27, 2025, at a strip club where she was working as a VIP cocktail server. Rossel later filed a civil lawsuit, and the situation forced Davis to withdraw from a scheduled November fight against Jake Paul.

An arrest warrant related to the Miami case was issued on January 14 on charges including battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping. Authorities conducted a multi-county surveillance operation to locate Davis, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service. He was taken into custody last Wednesday night in the Miami Design District without incident.

Davis was released later that day after posting an $8,500 bond. As part of his release conditions, he was ordered to have no contact with Rossel. He is now expected to address the Baltimore court regarding the probation matter.