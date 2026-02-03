Baltimore Issues Arrest Warrant for Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis is facing new legal trouble after a Baltimore judge issued an arrest warrant on Monday, citing a possible violation of the terms of his probation. The action comes one week after Davis was arrested in Miami on domestic violence allegations.
According to the Baltimore County court database, Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy approved the warrant following Davis’ recent arrest in Florida. Davis is currently serving probation related to a November 2020 hit and run in Baltimore that injured four people. He was originally sentenced to 90 days of house arrest, three years of probation, and 200 hours of community service, but later served 44 days in jail after violating the conditions of his home detention.
The Miami arrest stems from an alleged incident involving Davis’ former partner, Courtney Rossel, on October 27, 2025, at a strip club where she was working as a VIP cocktail server. Rossel later filed a civil lawsuit, and the situation forced Davis to withdraw from a scheduled November fight against Jake Paul.
An arrest warrant related to the Miami case was issued on January 14 on charges including battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping. Authorities conducted a multi-county surveillance operation to locate Davis, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service. He was taken into custody last Wednesday night in the Miami Design District without incident.
Davis was released later that day after posting an $8,500 bond. As part of his release conditions, he was ordered to have no contact with Rossel. He is now expected to address the Baltimore court regarding the probation matter.
Last Updated on 02/03/2026